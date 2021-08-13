Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Florida mom shot and killed by toddler while on Zoom call

Detectives say gun belongs to child's father

By Mark Lungariello | New York Post
A Florida mom was shot dead by her toddler as coworkers watched in horror on a Zoom call, a report said.

Shamaya Lynn, 21, was on the conference call when suddenly a loud bang rang out and Lynn fell backward as a toddler stood in the background, Altamonte Springs Police said in a statement.

A person on the call phoned 911 when Lynn never returned to Zoom.

She was later found dead from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the statement.

"Investigators determined that the injury was caused by a toddler who found a loaded handgun, which was left unsecured by an adult in the apartment," the statement said.

WESH reported that Lynn was the child’s mother and the gun belonged to the toddler’s father.

"To anyone and everyone tuning into this story if you own a firearm please keep it locked and secured," Officer Roberto Ruiz, Jr. is shown saying in the TV clip. "Incidents like this can be avoided."

The toddler was one of Lynn and the man’s two young children, the station reported. Both are now in the care of relatives, according to WESH.

Detectives are working with the Seminole County State Attorney's Office to determine if the gun's owner will face charges, cops said.

Click here to read more of the New York Post.

