Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Florida man tries to outrun deputies on riding lawnmower, authorities say

Okaloosa County deputies located theft suspect in Holt, Florida

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 11 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Florida man who evaded deputies earlier this year by escaping into a swamp was caught on Saturday after he tried to outrun law enforcement on a riding lawnmower, authorities said.

Dusty Mobley, 40, was located around 9:30 a.m. at a home on Pasco Broxson Circle in Holt, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said. He was wanted on warrants related to the theft of a $40,000 boat in January.

When Mobley spotted the deputies, the sheriff’s office said he switched a John Deere riding lawnmower "into high gear" and tried to flee the scene. Mobley was quickly apprehended after pursuing deputies tased him.

Mobley was taken into custody and found in possession of a revolver, a handcuff key and a pipe with suspected methamphetamine residue, deputies said.

FLORIDA WOMAN HID DEAD MOTHER IN FREEZER TO COLLECT DISABILITY BENEFITS, POLICE SAY

Days after the January theft, deputies said they found Mobley aboard the stolen boat. But when they tried to speak with him, he jumped overboard into the swamp and disappeared.

  • Okaloosa deputies lawnmower chase
    Image 1 of 2

    Dusty Mobley, 40, put a John Deere riding mower into "high gear" and tried to outrun deputies on Saturday, the sheriff's office said. (Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office)

  • Florida deputies arrest suspect gun
    Image 2 of 2

    In this image taken Saturday, Mobley is apprehended and found in the possession of a gun, a handcuff key and a pipe with methamphetamine residue, according to authorities. (Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators believe Mobley had used heavy machinery to cut a hole in the side of a business’ metal building off Highway 4 in Baker to steal the vessel.

Mobley faces multiple charges and was being held without bond.

Mobley faces multiple charges and was being held without bond. (Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office)

Mobley faces a slew of charges including grand theft, grand theft of a vehicle, felony criminal mischief, two counts of resisting an officer, possession of a concealed weapon by a felon, carrying a concealed handcuff key, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony failure to appear, among others. 

In this image taken in January, Mobley escapes from deputies and disappears into a swamp, the sheriff's office said.

In this image taken in January, Mobley escapes from deputies and disappears into a swamp, the sheriff's office said. (Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mobley is being held without bond at the Okaloosa County Jail.