Florida man pulls gun on delivery crew after furniture arrives late, tells them ‘I’ve shot people for less’: report

A Florida man reportedly upset over late-arriving furniture allegedly pulled a gun on the delivery crew, telling them “I’ve shot people for less."

Mitchell Helton, 55, pointed a gun at the men as they unloaded the furniture at his house in Bradenton on Saturday, the Bradenton Herald reported Tuesday, citing a police report.

The men tried to deescalate the situation and explained how Helton could file a formal complaint about the late arrival and continued delivering the furniture, the report said.

But the delivery crew later called the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, who arrested Helton. He couldn't provide a consistent story to police about why he confronted the men with a gun, the Herald reported.

Helton was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, according to arrest records. He was released from the Manatee County jail Tuesday on $5,000 bond.