Florida man faces felony after toddler overdoses on fentanyl and methamphetamine: report

A Clearwater, Florida, man was arrested on a felony child neglect charge after a toddler under his watch overdosed on fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to reports.

The Largo Police Department said Kane Thompson was babysitting a toddler girl who got into a small jewelry bag with fentanyl and methamphetamine inside, FOX 13 in Tampa reported.

Police added that the child put the bag in her mouth and overdosed.

She was then taken to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition.

In an arrest affidavit, police said drug paraphernalia was located inside the home.

The suspect is cooperating with police, FOX 13 reported.

He was charged with child neglect, a felony.

Thompson is currently being held in the Pinellas County jail on $100,000 bond and awaiting trial.

Police said the 30-year-old Thompson struggles with drug addiction and Pinellas County court records show he has an extended history of run-ins with the law.

He has been charged in the past with aggravated battery of a pregnant female, felony marijuana distribution and violation of an order of protection, among other things.