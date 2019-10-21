Florida man turns himself in after allegedly robbing 3 banks in 3 hours

A Florida man accused of robbing three banks in three hours Friday turned himself in to police Saturday, authorities said.

Sandy Graham Jr., 40, allegedly robbed a trio of banks in Broward County in about the same amount of time it takes to watch a Quentin Tarantino flick or take in a baseball game.

The spree started at a Chase bank location in Hollywood around 2:30 p.m., according to the FBI. When he approached a bank teller, Graham implied he had a weapon and demanded money, the Miami Herald reported. Other people were inside the bank, but no one was injured.

Graham then reportedly moved on to a Bank of America, located about 10 minutes away, and followed the same script.

Around 5:30 p.m., Graham wrapped up the string of heists at a SunTrust branch and, again, implied he had a weapon and demanded money, investigators said.

It was not immediately clear if the person robbing the banks actually had a weapon or how much money he took.

The FBI released photos of the bank robber and, on Saturday, Graham surrendered to authorities and was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service.