Florida
Published

Florida man arrested after kicking puppy in face, tells cops he was upset dog ate his food at beach: Police

Noah Counts, 20, arrested on charge cruelty to animals, according to online jail records

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 16

A Florida man arrested after kicking a puppy in the face at a beach on Monday told police that he was upset with the pup for eating food that didn’t belong to it, authorities said.

Multiple witnesses at Clearwater Beach also saw 20-year-old Noah Counts drag the 3-month-old puppy by its lease and throw the small dog over a wall, Clearwater police said.

When officers confronted Counts, police said they found a charcoal grill, which is illegal at the beach, and two open containers of alcohol, which violates a city ordinance.

Police said multiple witnesses at Clearwater Beach saw Noah Counts, 20, kick a 3-month-old puppy in the face, drag it by its lease and throw the small dog over a wall at Clearwater Beach on Monday. (Clearwater Police Department)

Police said that having a dog at the beach also violated a city ordinance.

Counts was taken into custody and booked into the Pinellas County Jail on a charge of cruelty to animals, police said.

