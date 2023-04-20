Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Florida man accused of choking, trying to rip woman's bathing suit off at Cocoa Beach

Police said the man had just recently been released from jail

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten | Fox News
A Florida man was arrested after choking a woman and attempting to rip her bathing suit off inside a public restroom at Cocoa Beach, according to police.

The Cocoa Beach Police Department said an unidentified woman walked into the public restroom at Lori Wilson Park just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday. She said that a man, later identified as 31-year-old William Edward Russell Jr., approached her and immediately attacked her in the bathroom stall. 

Russell Jr. allegedly threatened the woman, saying that he had a gun. He proceeded to choke her and push her on the ground while trying to untie her bathing suit. 

Investigators with the Cocoa Beach Police Department said Russell Jr. only stopped his attack after the woman’s screams brought people to her aid.

Alleged attacker's mug shot

William Edward Russell Jr. allegedly followed a woman inside a public restroom at a local Florida park and attacked her. (Brevard County Sheriffs Office)

The victim’s boyfriend tried to hold Russell while 911 was called, but the suspect was able to free himself and ran away, the department said.

Shortly after, police spotted and arrested Russell Jr. in Cape Canaveral, Florida. When asked about the incident, he told police the woman had choked herself.

Cocoa Beach entrance

Cocoa Beach, Florida, Parking area and entrance to tourist attractions at Cocoa Beach, Florida.  (Peter Titmuss/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Court records show Russell Jr. was let out of jail less than a week before the alleged attack

He had served 20 days in jail after police said he followed a woman home then peered inside her house, and misidentified himself to law enforcement after the woman called 911. 

Russell Jr. is back in jail and is facing three felony charges including sexual battery, false imprisonment and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He will be arraigned on May 16. 

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @s_rumpfwhitten.