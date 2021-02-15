Florida man, 83, drowns in golf course pond, police say

An 83-year-old man has drowned at a golf course in Florida, police say.

The individual had entered a pond to try to retrieve a hat while playing a round at the Wycliffe Golf & Country Club in Wellington Saturday, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies told the Palm Beach Post that at some point, the man started to thrash around and went underwater.

The newspaper, citing police, reported that the man was playing golf with three other people and one golfer near the scene attempted to rescue him, without success.

The individual’s body later was found about 15 to 20 feet from the bank, deputies told the Palm Beach Post.

The man has not been identified.