Florida lottery player wins first $15M prize in state's newest scratch-off game

A Florida lottery player became the first person to claim the top prize in the state's new Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme scratch-off game, officials said.

Richard Morgan claimed a $15 million prize last week using a secured drop box located at the Gainesville District Office, lottery officials said.

Morgan opted to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of about $13.2 million.

The ticket was purchased at a Jiffy Foods in Homosassa. The store will be rewarded with a $30,000 bonus commission.

The game kicked off in February and has four top prizes of $15 million, which officials say is the largest scratch-off top prize offered in the state.

However, the game also features 24 prizes of $1 million.

The odds of winning the Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme scratch-off game is one-in-11.6 million, officials said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report