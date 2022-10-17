Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

True Crime
Published

Florida 'Killer Clown': Trial delayed amid new details of ‘credible’ clown-sighting leads from 90s murder

Florida prosecutors produce 25-page file with 40 clown-sighting leads in 'Killer Clown' case involving Sheila Keen Warren

Stephanie Pagones
By Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
close
Prosecution seeks death penalty in killer clown murder case Video

Prosecution seeks death penalty in killer clown murder case

Sheila Warren is accused of dressing up like a clown and killing the wife of a man she later married.

The trial for a Florida woman accused in the state’s infamous "Killer Clown" case from 1990 has been delayed yet again as defense attorneys successfully sought time to examine newly discovered information about other clown sightings from that time, court papers show.

Jury selection in the trial for the decades-old case involving accused killer Sheila Keen Warren was scheduled to start this week after previously being postponed a half-dozen times. However, the trial was delayed yet again after prosecutors produced a "clown sighting file," which defense attorneys had long been seeking, according to court documents cited by The Associated Press. 

Keen Warren was accused of wearing white face paint, a red nose and an orange wig, and traveling to the South Florida home of Marlene Warren in 1990. She allegedly handed the woman balloons and flowers before shooting her in the face and killing her.

DNA TIES 'KILLER CLOWN' TO GETAWAY CAR IN 27-YEAR-OLD COLD CASE, PROSECUTORS SAY

Sheila Keen Warren, right, appears in court for a pre-trial hearing Monday morning, Nov. 13, 2017. Keen Warren is facing charges in the death of Marlene Warren in 1990. 

Sheila Keen Warren, right, appears in court for a pre-trial hearing Monday morning, Nov. 13, 2017. Keen Warren is facing charges in the death of Marlene Warren in 1990.  (Lannis Waters/Palm Beach Post/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

In the years before she was caught, Keen Warren married the victim’s husband, who was her boss at the time of the homicide. She was arrested 27 years later in 2017 and pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder. 

27 YEARS LATER, ARREST IS MADE IN KILLER-CLOWN CASE

Paramedics take Marlene Warren to an ambulance on May 26, 1990, after she was shot in front of her home in Wellington, Florida. 

Paramedics take Marlene Warren to an ambulance on May 26, 1990, after she was shot in front of her home in Wellington, Florida.  (Mark Randall/Sun Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

On Wednesday, prosecutors revealed that they had located the "clown sighting file" despite their previous claims that they had no such documents, according to the report. 

The 25-page file contains information related to other reports of clown sightings in the area at the time of Warren’s slaying, according to the report. It reportedly includes the names and contact information related for "roughly 40 credible" clown-sighting leads.

Sheila Keen Warren was accused of dressing up as a clown and murdering her future husband's then-wife 27 years ago.

Sheila Keen Warren was accused of dressing up as a clown and murdering her future husband's then-wife 27 years ago. (Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Needless to say this will take the defense considerable time and resources to investigate," the defense argued, according to the report. 

Stephanie Pagones is a Digital Reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.pagones@fox.com and on Twitter: @steph_pagones. 