Florida hospital celebrates zero COVID patients for first time since 2020

The first hospital in the state of Florida to treat a coronavirus patient is now celebrating another first: No COVID patients in its care since the pandemic began.

"There's been a lot of progress done in a very short period of time. So it's a great thing for everybody," chief nursing officer of Doctor’s Hospital in Sarasota, Todd Haner, said at a press conference on Friday. "I can tell you that the morale is much better."

Doctor’s Hospital had the first COVID-19 patient in the state back in February 2020 and has been treating virus patients since. But last week, that all changed when the hospital reported not having a single COVID patient.

"I think when this started and we got the first patient, we didn't know what to expect," Haner said. "As we moved forward and we saw what was happening, it became very stressful."

"We're going to celebrate what we have right now. We don't know what the future holds, but we'll deal with it when it comes," he added.

Florida has faced continued scrutiny from liberals and health officials for Gov. Ron DeSantis banning face mask mandates in schools, issuing a vaccine mandate ban on businesses, and reopening the state last year, among other policies.

DeSantis’ coronavirus response has stood in stark contrast to Democrat-controlled states such as California. But now, California has double the COVID-19 case rate than Florida, the Tampa Bay Times reported Sunday.

"The fact is, policies – whether they're lockdowns, mask mandates, vaccine mandates – those do not actually make a difference in terms of COVID prevalence. But what a governor can make a difference in is protecting individual rights," DeSantis press secretary Christina Pushaw told Fox News last month of Florida’s falling case and death rate following the surge in delta variant cases earlier this year.