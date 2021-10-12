Expand / Collapse search
Florida elevator technician dies in 'industrial accident' at condo building: police

The 28-year-old was working on repairs when he sustained injuries

By Paul Best
A 28-year-old elevator technician was working on repairs at a South Florida condominium building when he was killed on Tuesday afternoon in an "industrial accident," according to the Aventura Police Department. 

"He appears to have sustained some type of injury when he was repairing an elevator, and he has succumbed to his injuries," Aventura Police Sgt. Hans Maestre told Fox News. 

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was called to the Harbor Towers condo building in Aventura, about 15 miles north of downtown Miami, around 2 p.m.

The call was "possibly in reference to an entrapment inside [an] elevator shaft," according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. 

First responders are now working to recover the individual's body at the scene. 

