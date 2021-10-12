Florida elevator technician dies in 'industrial accident' at condo building: police

A 28-year-old elevator technician was working on repairs at a South Florida condominium building when he was killed on Tuesday afternoon in an "industrial accident," according to the Aventura Police Department.

"He appears to have sustained some type of injury when he was repairing an elevator, and he has succumbed to his injuries," Aventura Police Sgt. Hans Maestre told Fox News.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was called to the Harbor Towers condo building in Aventura, about 15 miles north of downtown Miami, around 2 p.m.

STUDENT-ATHLETE KILLED WHEN ELEVATOR COLLAPSES IN ATLANTA APARTMENT BUILDING

The call was "possibly in reference to an entrapment inside [an] elevator shaft," according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

First responders are now working to recover the individual's body at the scene.