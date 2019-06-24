Florida driver accidentally drives into a pool, report says

That was one parking spot that was definitely available.

A driver in Sarasota, Fla., accidentally hit the gas instead of breaks on Thursday and ended up finding a parking spot on the bottom of a residential pool, reports said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook to report on the costly mistake.

“OOPS! That’s not where this goes,” the post said. The post said that the driver was trying to avoid another car and hit the gas instead of breaks.

There were no injuries.