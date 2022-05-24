Florida deputies shoot wanted man hiding in locked shed after he pointed gun at them, sheriff says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida deputies shot and critically wounded a wanted man who pointed a gun at them when they entered a locked shed where the suspect was hiding, authorities said.

Hillsborough County deputies were searching for Dewayne Davis, 35, just after 10:30 a.m. Monday in Dover, the sheriff's office said. Davis was wanted after allegedly shooting his relative on April 20 during an argument over money for floor work being done inside an RV.

The deputies had warrants for Davis and were speaking with members of the community to learn of his whereabouts. Residents told deputies that Davis was recently spotted nearby.

The deputies questioned Davis’ girlfriend, 31-year-old Dana Rice, who gave the deputies inconsistent information about whether Davis was living in a nearby shed that had been locked from the outside, according to authorities.

Deputies suspected Davis was hiding in the shed and called for backup. They announced themselves and issued warnings for Davis to surrender peacefully multiple times.

When no one answered, deputies cut the padlock and sent in a K-9 that alerted officers to Davis hiding under a beanbag and blanket. Davis sat up and pointed a handgun at the deputies, Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

Deputies ordered Davis to drop the handgun. Davis put down the gun and appeared to surrender before reaching for another firearm, the sheriff’s office said.

Sergeant Jason Goff and Deputy Charles Perdomo fired their service weapons and struck Davis several times. Neither deputy had prior use of force incidents, the sheriff’s office said.

Davis was rushed to Tampa General Hospital in critical condition. No deputies were injured.

"Our deputies lives were put at risk not once, but twice today," Chronister said, praising the deputies for their restraint and for "giving this violent criminal every opportunity to surrender peacefully."

"Rice’s decision to lie to our deputies put them in a dangerous situation that could have cost them their lives," the sheriff said. "As for Davis, he had no regard for anyone else’s safety. He was armed with multiple firearms, and it was clear, he did not want to get caught."

Charges against Davis are pending.

Meanwhile, Rice has been charged with obstruction and resisting an officer without violence.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.