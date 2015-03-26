Florida church offering drive-thru prayer service

At a new drive-thru service in South Florida, it's not hamburgers, car washes or coffee on the menu.

The Christian Life Center wants to pray for you.

The South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports that the Pentecostal congregation has been offering drive-thru prayer services every Friday for the last month.

Outreach Pastor Sol Levy says many who pass through have never been inside a church and are often at the end of their rope. The volunteers offer to pray with them on any issue, big or small, from a rough day at work to divorce and foreclosure.

Church leaders say the initiative is starting to gain popularity and has served about 150 people so far.