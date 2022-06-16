Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Florida burglary spree comes to an end when suspect accidentally shoots himself with stolen gun: police

The 14-year-old burglary suspect is expected to make a full recovery from the accidental gunshot wound, the sheriff said

By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A series of car burglaries in central Florida came to an end when a 14-year-old suspect allegedly shot himself in the arm with a gun that he had recently stolen from a vehicle, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said. 

All six of the burglaries happened in a neighborhood in south Lakeland on June 14. 

The next evening around 9:00 p.m., deputies responded to a nearby home about an accidental shooting and found the 14-year-old suspect with a gunshot wound, as well as another 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy. 

The area shaded in yellow is where six burglaries took place, while the area shaded in red is where the juvenile suspect allegedly shot himself on accident. 

The area shaded in yellow is where six burglaries took place, while the area shaded in red is where the juvenile suspect allegedly shot himself on accident.  (Polk County Sheriff's Office)

As deputies combed the room, they found various items that had recently been reported stolen from cars in the area. 

"A detective noticed a woman’s Michael Kors wallet with a woman’s identification card inside, and next to the wallet was a debit car which belonged to another woman," the Polk County Sheriff's Office said. "An ammunition magazine was also found behind the headboard of the bed."

AUSTIN POLICE ARREST FOUR SUSPECTS IN STRING OF NINE ARMED ROBBERIES AFTER VICTIM SHOOTS ALLEGED ROBBER

All three suspects were charged with armed burglary, grand theft of a firearm, and other crimes. 

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the suspect who accidentally shot himself should make a full recovery. 

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the suspect who accidentally shot himself should make a full recovery.  (REUTERS/Pierre DuCharme)

"Please, lock your vehicles and make sure that firearms are kept in secure locations at all [times]," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement Thursday. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Fortunately, the young man who stole these guns should have a full recovery from his injuries, and hopefully everyone involved has learned some valuable lessons here," Judd added. 

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 