Florida
Published

Florida bill would ban dogs from sticking their heads out car windows

The bill would also require the Department of Law Enforcement to create a public registry of convicted animal abusers

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
close
A new Florida bill would make it illegal for dogs to stick their heads out of car windows in the Sunshine State. 

State Sen. Lauren Book, a Democrat who represents parts of South Florida, introduced the animal welfare bill last week. 

It would prohibit a dog owner from allowing their pet to "extend its head or any other body part outside a motor vehicle window while the person is operating the motor vehicle on a public roadway."

A golden retriever enjoys the breeze while traveling in a vehicle.  

A golden retriever enjoys the breeze while traveling in a vehicle.   (Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Dogs also must be on a harness or in a pet seatbelt when traveling in a car if the bill is passed. 

While the sight of dogs enjoying the breeze is common across Florida and the rest of the U.S., it does pose dangers. 

"Although most dogs love to stick their heads out open windows, the wind can seriously irritate mucous membranes and blow pieces of grit or other debris into their eyes," the Humane Society explains. "Pets could also be seriously injured by objects as you drive down the road."

A dog hangs out a car window while its owner drives. 

A dog hangs out a car window while its owner drives.  (Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images)

The bill, SB 932, would also ban the sale of rabbits in March and April, require the Department of Law Enforcement to create a public list of convicted animal abusers, and prohibit cat owners from declawing their pets. 

Paul Best is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to Paul.Best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest