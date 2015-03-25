Florida Authorities Search for Missing Police Recruit

Authorities in Florida are asking the public for help in finding a St. Petersburg-area police recruit who has been missing since last week.

Kelly L. Rothwell, 35, of Indian Rocks Beach, Fla., was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday as she had lunch with a friend at a restaurant in Pinellas County. An investigation began on Sunday when another friend asked deputies to check on Rothwell at her home where she lives with her boyfriend, 46-year-old David Perry. The friend was concerned for Rothwell's safety due to "domestic issues" the couple had been experiencing, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Rothwell, who has not returned repeated calls to her cell phone from friends and relatives, did not show up for class Monday at the Pinellas Police Academy in St. Petersburg. Since starting the program in November, she has not missed a day, authorities said.

Perry, who is a retired corrections officer, has since traveled to New York, but is refusing to talk to police, MyFoxTampa.com reports. He has not been charged.

Police found no signs of Rothwell or Perry during a search of their residence on Sunday. Rothwell's abandoned car -- a green 2007 Subaru Outback -- was found later Sunday about two miles away, authorities said.

Sgt. Thomas Nestor, public information officer for the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, told FoxNews.com that police had not been summoned to Rothwell's residence prior to Sunday. He declined to indicate whether the woman's ATM card or cell phone had been used since she was reported missing.

Detectives told the website that it's unlikely Rothwell disappeared voluntarily.

"Based on the situation, it looks like something bad could have happened to her," Det. Michael Bailey said.

Detectives want to question Perry to assist them in putting together a timeline for Rothwell, as well as to gather more background information.

Anyone with information about Rothwell's disappearance is asked to contact the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office at (727) 582-6200.

FoxNews.com's Joshua Rhett Miller contributed to this report.