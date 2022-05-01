Expand / Collapse search
Virginia
Published

Firefighters extinguish industrial fire at Perdue Farms facility

No one was injured, and the farm has returned to normal operations

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
First responders extinguished an industrial fire that threatened a Perdue Farms facility late Saturday.

Authorities say a soybean processing tank in Chesapeake, Virginia caught fire just before 9 p.m. Saturday, and it burned for roughly an hour. No one was injured in the incident, and Perdue Farms facility managers said the damage will have little impact on operations, according to WTKR.

"Firefighters climbed multiple flights of stairs with hose and equipment to access the standpipe system. Water was applied and the fire brought under control in approximately one hour," the Chesapeake Fire Department said in a Facebook post.

Once the fire was brought under control, firefighters had to empty the entire processing tank to ensure there was no residual burning.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

