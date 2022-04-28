NJ firefighters rescue construction worker after he falls into septic tank trench

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Firefighters in New Jersey rescued a construction worker on Wednesday after he fell into a nine-foot-deep trench being dug out for a septic tank, authorities said.

The 55-year-old worker was helping dig a trench for a septic system in a residential backyard in Mount Laurel just before 11:30 a.m. when dirt being removed by an excavator hit him in the head, Mount Laurel Fire Department said.

First responders stabilized the trench where the man had fallen in before entering the hole, the department said.

"We drop two panels in on either side of the patient to make sure there's no spoils or any collapse that could fall onto the patient," Deputy Chief Todd told WPVI-TV.

The victim was responsive when rescuers safely removed him, officials said. He was airlifted to Cooper Trauma Center in Camden.

No update on the man’s condition was immediately available.