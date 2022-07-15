Firefighters cut man out of vent leading to Little Caesar's pizza oven

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man who crawled down the vent of a mall pizza restaurant was cut free by firefighters Tuesday after becoming stuck.

Police told reporters that the man was stuck inside a vent that connected down to the restaurant's pizza oven. Emergency responders were forced to cut open the duct to get to the trapped man.

The man was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

"I’m not sure what time the restaurant closes at night but the oven still gives off heat after they close I imagine," DeKalb County Fire Cpt. Jason Daniels told WXIA-TV.

He continued, "For him to get down into the pipe ... he had to do it in a certain window of time when the oven was cool enough and obviously nobody was there."

Brittany Davis, a U.S. Army recruiter, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution she could hear the man yelling for help when she arrived for work at a neighboring recruiting office.

"I looked on the roof but couldn’t see anybody," Davis said, noting that she quickly called 911.

The Little Caesars location the man was attempting to enter via the vent is located in a mall 15 miles from Atlanta.

No charges have been announced.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.