Fire department gives woman, 104, a holiday helping hand

A 104-year-old woman in New York hoping to ring in the holiday season was reportedly able to go to a Christmas party with the help of some firefighters.

The woman, Katherine Birkle, who lives in Queens, wanted to attend the festive shindig at a Knights of Columbus the week before Christmas, however the stairs outside her home presented an obstacle, according to the New York Post.

Her niece, Kathleen Caraccia, went to FDNY Engine 297 Ladder 130 for some assistance, telling the news outlet that “they were just more than delighted to do that.”

She told the FDNY -- which shared details of the heartwarming encounter on Facebook -- that they “used to go out all the time, but now it’s getting harder because of the stairs.

When it came time for the party, four firefighters appeared at the home, ready to help, the FDNY’s post said.

“I expected one to come and four showed up,” Caraccia told the Post, adding that she “was in tears.”

The responding FDNY members included Lt. Dominick Vincenti and firefighters Christian Mendler, Andre Mann and Kevin McGuigan.

“We work right around the corner and we were happy to help Katherine attend her party. Later that day, we made sure she was home safe and warm. We know she has a difficult time getting around and we were happy to help,” Mendler said in the Facebook post. “This is what we do, it is our job to help to community any way we can.”