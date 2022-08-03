Expand / Collapse search
North Carolina
Fight at youth track meet in North Carolina leads to 3 injuries

NC officials say 11 people needed care, with three requiring hospitalization

Associated Press
Three people were taken to a hospital after a fight broke out during a youth sporting event at North Carolina A&T State University on Tuesday, officials said.

Greensboro police said a fight broke out during the AAU’s Junior Olympic Games track meet on the university’s campus, news outlets reported.

Guilford County Emergency Services Deputy Public Information Officer Scott Muthersbaugh said 11 patients needed care and three were taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, WGHP-TV reported. Nine of the patients were at the initial scene of the fight and the other two were nearby.

A fight broke out at a North Carolina track meet which led to three people being injured.

After the fight under the stands, the meet was suspended and set to resume Wednesday, Amateur Athletic Union Track and Field tweeted.

Thousands of young athletes from across the country are competing at various locations in Greensboro in a variety of athletic events as part of AAU’s Junior Olympic Games and the track meet is being held at the university’s Truist Stadium.