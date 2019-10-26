Feminist author Naomi Wolf's new book canceled after accuracy questioned

Feminist Naomi Wolf’s new book has been canceled by its U.S. publisher after questions of accuracy were raised in Great Britain.

Wolf’s dispute with Houghton Mifflin arose after the book “Outrages: Sex, Censorship and the Criminalization of Love” was published in the U.K. and a BBC interviewer in May challenged her research on sodomy executions in Victorian Britain, according to reports. The book delves into the persecution of homosexuality during that era.

Houghton Mifflin first announced a delay and then on Oct. 18 said it would not be releasing the book and that it was splitting with Wolf. The publisher said it and the author had “mutually and amicably agreed to part company.”

The severing of ties has freed Wolf to seek a new publisher for the book.

Wolf has acknowledged some errors in the book but contended they were fixable and openly objected to the postponement, the Associated Press reported. She even promoted "Outrages" on her own in the U.S., with attendees offered the chance to buy the U.K. edition.

The AP reported that publishers rarely fact-check books, citing time and expense.

Wolf, known for such best-sellers as "The Beauty Myth" and "Misconceptions," has had her scholarship challenged before. In "The Beauty Myth," she wrote that anorexia caused the deaths of 150,000 women a year, a number widely regarded as inflated.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.