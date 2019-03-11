Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Female student at UC Irvine stabbed while walking dog near campus

Fox News
A female student at UC Irvine was stabbed while walking her dog Sunday night.

A female student at the University of California, Irvine, was stabbed Sunday night as she walked her dog near the school’s student housing facilities, reports said.

A picture from the scene shows the woman being loaded into an ambulance. A UCI police spokesman said that a man approached the woman from behind and stabbed her. He remains at large.  A tweet from the school’s public safety account described the man as having a “large build.”

Students were advised to shelter in place and a recreation center was shut down shortly after 10 p.m., KTLA reported.