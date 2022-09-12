Expand / Collapse search
Kentucky
Published

FEMA will offer home improvement sessions for Kentucky flood victims

FEMA sessions in KY will take place at hardware stores in Clay, Floyd Counties.

Associated Press
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 12

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 12

Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is offering home improvement sessions for eastern Kentucky flooding victims who are rebuilding after the July floods.

The rebuilding and repair tip sessions will be held at hardware stores in Clay and Floyd Counties through Friday.

Mitigation specialists will offer tips on how to rebuild stronger against storms and lessen damage from future disasters. The information provided will be geared toward do-it-yourself homeowners and general contractors, a media release from FEMA said.

The specialists will be stationed at R&S Variety and True Value Hardware in Manchester and Moore's True Value in Garrett.

For more information on FEMA's recovery efforts in Kentucky, visit fema.gov/disaster/4663.