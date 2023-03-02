Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Maine
Published

Federal judge sentences Massachusetts man to probation for running illegal hare trapping operation in Maine

MA man used the hares for beagle training

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 2 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A federal judge has sentenced a Massachusetts man to probation for running an illegal trapping operation that captured wild hares in Maine for the purpose of training dogs.

Jon Rioux, 36, of Attleboro, solicited Maine residents to trap snowshoe hares, court documents show. Undercover investigators offered to trap the hares for money, and Rioux obliged, despite the fact he did not have a license or permit that would have allowed him to possess or transport the animals, prosecutors said.

The judge in U.S. District Court in Portland sentenced Rioux to one year of probation and fined him $10,000. He was also ordered to pay $1,843 in restitution to the state of Maine.

ME MAN CHARGED WITH KILLING MASSACHUSETTS MAN, MAINE TEEN

Rioux wanted the hares to use for beagle training and field trials in Massachusetts, prosecutors said. An investigator trapped hares on an island and sold them to Rioux on four seperate occasions in 2021, prosecutors said. He was arrested in March 2022.

A Massachusetts man was fined $10,000 and sentenced to probation for running an illegal hare trapping operation in Maine.

A Massachusetts man was fined $10,000 and sentenced to probation for running an illegal hare trapping operation in Maine.

Rioux declined to comment on Thursday.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Snowshoe hares are cold-weather dwelling hares that have large back feet and change color from brown to white in the winter. Maine’s legal snowshoe hare hunting season runs from late September to early spring.