Federal authorities charge Maryland man with trying to support Islamic militants

A Maryland man has been arrested and charged with trying to provide support to militants from the Islamic State group.

Thirty-year-old Mohamed Elshinawy of Edgewood was arrested Friday after a months-long investigation.

An FBI affidavit says Elshinawy, who was to appear in court Monday afternoon, received money he believed was provided by the group to conduct an attack on U.S. soil.

Authorities say that when interviewed by FBI agents this summer, Elshinawy tried to conceal his support for the organization, suggesting he was scamming its members for money.

Elshinawy is charged with trying to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization, obstruction of agency proceedings, and misleading investigators by making false statements and concealing material facts.

It was not immediately clear whether Elshinawy has an attorney.