Federal air marshal accused of taking photos under women's skirts

A federal air marshal has been arrested and accused of taking cell phone photographs underneath women's skirts as they boarded a plane at Nashville International Airport.

Nashville police say Adam Bartsch was on duty on Southwest Airline Flight 3132 on Thursday when a witness noticed he was taking the photos and grabbed his cell phone. Police say the witness notified a flight attendant and Bartsch was taken off the flight and charged with disorderly conduct.

Nashville station WKRN-TV reports the Transportation Security Administration said Thursday afternoon that Bartsch was removed from duty and the TSA is assisting with the investigation. The agency said it's in the process of suspending or terminating Bartsch's employment.