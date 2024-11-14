FBI says Washington, Oregon ballot box fire suspect still unknown, explosion seen on surveillance video

The FBI has released surveillance video of an unknown suspect setting a ballot drop box on fire with an incendiary device in Portland, one of several incidents that occurred in Oregon and Washington state ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Investigators described the suspect as a White male between 30 and 40, who is balding with short hair. It is believed he has some experience with metalwork and welding.

Surveillance footage shows the individual driving up to the box in an early 2003 to 2004 Volvo S-60 sedan, described to be dark, with dark wheels and a light-colored interior. Officials said the vehicle does not have a Volvo logo on the front grill.

At the time of the Oct. 28 incident, the vehicle also displayed a fraudulent temporary Washington state license plate on the rear and no front license plate. The plate, which is not associated with a Volvo, may no longer be on the vehicle, officials said.

The first ballot box fire happened on Oct. 8 between 3:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. in Vancouver, Washington, the FBI said. No ballots were damaged in that incident.

Two more incidents occurred on Oct. 28 between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. in Vancouver and Portland. Hundreds of ballots were destroyed in the Vancouver drop box, while officials said three were damaged in Portland.

The ballot boxes were equipped with fire suppression systems, but the system inside the ballot box in Vancouver failed, causing more ballots to be destroyed.

All three incidents involved improvised incendiary devices placed on the outside of the boxes. Investigators recovered enough material from the devices to link all three fires.

Clark County Auditor Greg Kimsey called the incident "a direct attack on democracy" just days before Election Day.

Authorities are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.