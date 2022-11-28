FBI involved in manhunt for Connecticut father suspected in 'gruesome' killing of infant daughter

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward in the manhunt for a Connecticut father accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter in a "horrific and gruesome crime" that a police chief is calling "one of the most difficult and trying cases that we have ever had to investigate."

Camilla Francisquini, who was laid to rest on Saturday, Nov. 19, was found "in a state of dismemberment" when investigators and first responders discovered her remains at the Naugatuck home of her father, Christopher Francisquini, on Friday, Nov. 18, according to Naugatuck Police Chief Colin McAllister.

"If anyone out there is providing aid, assisting or helping hide Francisquini, you yourself are not safe," McAllister told reporters last week. "This suspect has shown predisposition to violence and a violent, violent homicidal act."

Francisquini, whom McAllister described as being "well known" to law enforcement and having an "extensive criminal history," was out on special parole at the time of the alleged murder and has removed a court-ordered GPS tracking device from his body, the police chief also said.

The 31-year-old is now facing charges of murder with special circumstance and risk of injury to a minor. The motive of the killing remains unknown.

"He has a history of violent offenses, he has posed a danger to the public previously," McAllister said.

Authorities, citing a medical examiner, say Camilla died as a result of neck compressions and stab wounds.

McAllister said a vehicle belonging to Francisquini was found abandoned along Interstate 91 in the New Haven area on the Friday his daughter was discovered dead; surveillance cameras also captured him walking along a street in the southern Connecticut city.

The police chief also said McAllister engaged in a dispute with Camilla's mother in Waterbury in the lead-up to the alleged homicide of their daughter.

The Connecticut State Police and FBI’s Violent Crime Task Forces are among the agencies assisting in the manhunt for Francisquini, with the latter offering a "$10,000 reward to any individual with information that leads to the capture and prosecution of this suspect," the Naugatuck Police Department says.

"We will continue to seek Justice for Camilla, and put forth every effort to apprehend her murderer," the department wrote in a Facebook post Saturday. "We ask the public to keep Camilla’s family in your hearts and prayers in the coming days as they continue to navigate an unimaginable loss."