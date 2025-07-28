FBI investigating death on board Carnival Dream cruise ship

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The FBI is investigating a death onboard the Carnival Dream cruise ship.

A spokesperson for the FBI’s Houston Office told Fox News Digital that an incident happened around Wednesday, July 23, on board the ship. At the time, the Dream was in the area of Belize City during a 6-day Western Caribbean voyage. It returned to Galveston, Texas, on Saturday.

"An FBI maritime liaison agent, based out of the Texas City resident agency, is coordinating with the U.S. Coast Guard, Customs and Border Protection, and the cruise line regarding this incident," the spokesperson added, stating that they could not provide more information because of "the ongoing nature of the investigation."

A Carnival spokesperson confirmed to Fox News Digital on Monday that a death had occurred, noting that "It is standard practice for the FBI to review deaths that occur on cruise ships."

"This routine protocol ensures transparency. It does not automatically imply suspicious circumstances, and the facts of this matter do not suggest any such activity. We extend our heartfelt sympathy to our guest's family and loved ones in this difficult time," the spokesperson added.

The FBI spokesperson also said "the FBI is the primary federal agency authorized to investigate potential crimes on the high seas."

Passengers told KHOU that on the day of the incident, they were awoken around 3 or 4 a.m. to sirens, with one traveler claiming to have heard an announcement requesting medical assistance on the adults-only Serenity Deck.

The ship can carry up to 3,646 guests and also made two stops in Mexico during the trip during which the incident happened.

The Carnival Dream is scheduled to dock in Key West, Florida, on Monday as a stop on a trip to the Bahamas, according to the website Cruisemapper.com.