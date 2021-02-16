Faux heiress Anna Sorokin fresh out of jail live-blogging her new life on social media

Russian-born scammer Anna Sorokin is fresh out of jail and live-blogging her new life in New York City on social media.

On Tuesday she was en route to Brooklyn for a decidedly unglamorous check-in with her parole officer.

The 30-year-old grifter, who pretended to be a German heiress named Anna Delvey to bilk $200,000 from banks and businesses, documented her trip from Manhattan to Gowanus on Instagram.

"GOING TO SEE MY PO," she captioned one video from a moving car.

She wrote on another with the Brooklyn Bridge in the background, "BROOKLYN IM COMING."

Sorokin was released early from prison last Thursday following her 2019 conviction for ripping off businesses and banks to the tune of $200,000 as she scammed her way into New York’s high society.

The couture-obsessed con artist has since been documenting her time out of the slammer, including a trip to Sephora and an appointment to get her hair done.