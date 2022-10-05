Expand / Collapse search
Anthony Fauci
Published

Fauci wishes he had been 'more careful' in COVID messaging, blames 'sound bites'

Dr. Fauci says he is 'not perfect,' and is willing to testify before a Republican Congress

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
Dr. Anthony Fauci said he should have been "much more careful" in his messaging in the opening stages of the coronavirus pandemic Wednesday, arguing that many of his statements were misinterpreted.

Fauci made the statement while speaking at the University of Southern California’s Center for Health Journalism on Wednesday. Fauci is scheduled to step down as the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in December after years of leading U.S .COVID policies.

Washington Post reporter Dan Diamond asked Fauci how he might have approached the pandemic differently given what he knows now, according to The Hill. 

"You know, the answer is yes, Dan. I mean, my goodness, no one’s perfect. Certainly, I am not," Fauci said.

JUDGE ORDERS BIDEN ADMIN TO TURN OVER FAUCI, JEAN-PIERRE ‘MISINFORMATION’ EMAILS SENT TO SOCIAL MEDIA GIANTS

Dr. Anthony Fauci was questioned by Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., during a Senate committee hearing Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Dr. Anthony Fauci was questioned by Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., during a Senate committee hearing Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Senate Video Pool)

"When I go back in the early months, I probably should have tried to be much, much more careful in getting the message to repeat — the uncertainty of what we’re going through," he continued.

CALIFORNIA PARENTS PETITION SCOTUS OVER GAVIN NEWSOM'S COVID-INDUCED SCHOOL CLOSURES

Fauci went on to argue that many of his statements early on in the pandemic had been taken out of context. Republicans on Capitol Hill have repeatedly criticized Fauci after many of his early claims about the pandemic proved false, such as his assurances that the COVID-19 vaccine would prevent infection.

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, admitted Wednesday that the COVID-19 lockdowns were "draconian" but necessary. He said he wants to use his experience to inspire a younger generation od scientists. 

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, admitted Wednesday that the COVID-19 lockdowns were "draconian" but necessary. He said he wants to use his experience to inspire a younger generation od scientists.  (Getty Images)

"You have to be very careful. It is really unfortunate that that’s the world in which we live, in that it’s a bunch of sound bites, sound bites that sometimes get cut in half and get misinterpreted," he said. "Someone could always make mischief by clipping out a few words."

Fauci added that he is ready to appear before Congress to explain his actions if Republicans successfully take over the House or Senate in November. Republicans have a long list of targets they hope to hit with subpoenas.

"Of course, I have no problem," he said of testifying. "I am a big believer in oversight, and I have testified before Congress literally hundreds of times."

