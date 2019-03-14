Father of Waffle House shooting suspect faces weapons charge

The father of a man accused of killing four people at a Tennessee Waffle House is facing a weapons charge in Illinois.

Jeffrey Reinking was charged Thursday in Tazewell County Circuit Court with the unlawful delivery of a firearm. Prosecutors allege that he gave his son, Travis Reinking, an AR-15 in November 2017 despite knowing he had been a psychiatric patient at a hospital within the last five years.

Authorities say 30-year-old Travis Reinking used the gun in last April's attack at the restaurant in Nashville. Police say he opened fire at the Waffle House and that more people likely would have been killed if not for a quick-thinking patron who wrestled the gun away from him.

Travis Reinking remains jailed without bond.

Jeffrey Reinking posted bond and is due to be arraigned April 25. His lawyer didn't immediately respond to calls seeking comment.