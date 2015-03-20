Family of California girl declared brain dead gets help from Terri Schiavo's family

A foundation started by Terri Schiavo's family says it has been working with relatives of a 13-year-old California girl declared brain dead after tonsil surgery to get her transferred to a long-term care facility.

Terri Schiavo Life & Hope Network says it has been working behind the scenes to help get Jahi McMath moved to a care facility.

Schiavo, who suffered brain damage after a heart attack, was at the center of a years-long right-to-die struggle that ended in 2005 when her husband removed her feeding tube over objections from her parents.

Jahi underwent a tonsillectomy and related procedures at Children's Hospital Oakland on Dec. 9 to treat sleep apnea and was declared brain dead three days later after complications.

Children's Hospital spokeswoman Melinda Krigel says it has not heard from any facility.