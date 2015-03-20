Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

U.S.
Published
Last Update November 23, 2015

Family of California girl declared brain dead gets help from Terri Schiavo's family

By | Associated Press

A foundation started by Terri Schiavo's family says it has been working with relatives of a 13-year-old California girl declared brain dead after tonsil surgery to get her transferred to a long-term care facility.

Terri Schiavo Life & Hope Network says it has been working behind the scenes to help get Jahi McMath moved to a care facility.

Schiavo, who suffered brain damage after a heart attack, was at the center of a years-long right-to-die struggle that ended in 2005 when her husband removed her feeding tube over objections from her parents.

Jahi underwent a tonsillectomy and related procedures at Children's Hospital Oakland on Dec. 9 to treat sleep apnea and was declared brain dead three days later after complications.

Children's Hospital spokeswoman Melinda Krigel says it has not heard from any facility.