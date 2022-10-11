Expand / Collapse search
New York City
Published

'Fake heiress' Anna Sorokin leaves NYC apartment wearing newest accessory — her ankle monitor

Sorokin, who went by the alias Anna Delvey, was spotted leaving her NYC apartment wearing strappy stilettos and her GPS ankle monitor

Stephanie Pagones
By Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
"Fake heiress" Anna Sorokin, who was released late last week from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody, flashed her newest accessory — her ankle monitor — when she stepped out of her New York City apartment on Tuesday, photos show. 

Sorokin, who previously went by the alias Anna Delvey, was spotted leaving her apartment in New York City on Tuesday, donning black sunglasses, a black trench coat, strappy stilettos and her government-issued GPS ankle monitor, photographs show. 

The 31-year-old was sprung from ICE custody late Friday and was instead confined to house arrest, which she will carry out at an East Village apartment. Just Sunday, she was spotted partaking in a photoshoot in her apartment and on the rooftop of the building.

Sorokin, whose story re-emerged after the release of the Netflix show, "Inventing Anna," reportedly spoke to the New York Times just hours after she was released. She told the newspaper she chose to dispute her immigration case in ICE custody, rather than from Germany, because she "did not want it to go down the way ICE wanted it to."

Anna Delvey leaves her New York City apartment in the East Village for a possible court date on Oct. 11, 2022. 

"Letting them deport me would have been like a sign of capitulation — confirmation of this perception of me as this shallow person who only cares about obscene wealth, and that’s just not the reality," she reportedly said. "I could have left, but I chose not to because I’m trying to fix what I’ve done wrong."

She said she was most excited about "finding [her] way back," according to the report, and said she is "not a glam-it-up type of person, but the possibilities are endless." 

Anna Delvey leaves her New York City apartment in the East Village for a possible court date on Oct. 11, 2022. 

Sorokin was reportedly required to produce three months’ worth of her lease, which Fox News Digital learned was $4,500 per-month.

When asked in the New York Times interview where the money was "coming from," she responded: "I guess you’ll have to ask the government." 

Anna Delvey leaves her New York City apartment in the East Village for a possible court date on Oct. 11, 2022. 

Asked about her plans for the future, she said she is working on several "projects," including "art," and added that she is working on a podcast.

"I’d love to do something with criminal justice reform to kind of highlight the struggles of other girls," she went on.

Sorokin spent years posing as the rich daughter of a German diplomat. She boasted the bogus fortune of 60 million euros and was seen among the New York City social scene for years before her scheme was foiled. 

Anna Delvey leaves her New York City apartment in the East Village for a possible court date on Oct. 11, 2022. 

She was convicted in 2019 on theft of services and larceny charges, though she plans to appeal the conviction. She was released in early 2021 — but was taken into ICE custody just weeks later.

Last week, a judge granted her release on $10,000 under the condition of 24-hour house arrest and a social media ban as she fights her deportation, according to previous Fox News Digital reports. Immigration authorities are seeking to have her deported to Germany, where she has citizenship, for overstaying her visa. 

