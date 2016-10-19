Experts gives temperature measures in hot car death case

A heat expert testified the temperatures peaked around 125 degrees inside the SUV where 22-month-old Cooper Harris died in the heat.

David Michael Brani of Applied Technical Service said Wednesday that he measured how hot it would have been inside the car given outdoor temperatures throughout that day in June 2014.

Local news media reports that Brani testified that it was about 98 degrees inside when Justin Ross Harris said he opened the car and tossed in a bag of lightbulbs he bought on lunch break. And by the time Harris finished work, inside temperatures had increased by nearly 30 degrees.

Prosecutors say Harris intentionally killed his son by leaving him in the car in suburban Atlanta, where he moved from Alabama in 2012.

Harris's lawyers called the death accidental.