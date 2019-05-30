Exotic dancer arrested, charged in the deaths of three Florida teens: reports

An exotic dancer who was allegedly driving drunk when police say she struck and killed three Florida teens Saturday was reportedly charged in the deaths Tuesday night.

Mariam Coulibaly, 31, was arrested Tuesday night at Miami's Aventura Hospital, where she was being treated for injuries sustained during a car accident over the weekend in which she allegedly swerved off the road in her SUV and ran over the three teens, who were waiting for a bus to take them to a soccer tournament, The Miami Herald reported.

Coulibaly was reportedly charged with three counts of DUI manslaughter and three counts of vehicular homicide, the North Miami Police Department said in a statement according to the New York Post.

The victims have been identified as Gideon Desir, 13, Lens Desir, 15, and Richecarde Dumay, 17. They were members of the Little Haiti Football Club and were waiting for a bus at a stop in North Miami early Saturday morning to take them to a tournament in Weston.

Toxicology reports showed that Coulibaly was driving drunk at the time of the accident, police said. Her test results indicated a blood alcohol content nearly double the legal limit about four hours after the wreck, sources told the Herald.

Coulibaly was also said by authorities to have smelled of alcohol immediately following the crash.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Kathy Rundle seemed to confirm these reports in a tweet condemning what she called “a crime” not an “accident.”

“There is no such thing as a DUI accident. Every DUI incident is a crime, an act undertaken by an individual who could have chosen not to drink & drive but instead decided to start the car & go,” Rundle tweeted. “The results are always terrible as the loss of 3 fine young men, Lens Desir, Richecarde Dumay & Gideon Desir so vividly displays.”

Investigators said they believe Coulibaly spent a portion of the night working at a strip club on Biscayne Boulevard and Coulibaly herself allegedly told hospital staff she had been partying leading up to the wreck, the Herald reported.

Coulibaly, who was reportedly driving with a suspended license, has a record of reckless driving, according to the Herald. She has had 42 traffic infractions -- including seven accidents -- since 2008.