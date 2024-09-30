Ex-University of Kentucky staffer asks if Hurricane Helene is act of God to punish MAGA supporters

A former University of Kentucky staffer took to social media to ask if God was unleashing death and destruction via Hurricane Helene on red states because of their support of former President Trump.

"Hurricane Helene…what if GOD is punishing MAGA populations for their hate and hypocrisy? Works for me!" Betsy Packard wrote Sunday in a post on X.

Hurricane Helene ripped across the southeast days ago, causing widespread devastation. The death toll from the storm has surpassed 100, as of Monday.

After receiving backlash for her remarks, Packard, who claimed to be a writer of feminist revisionist poetry, appeared to double-down.

"ALll (sic) day long, MAGAs post lies and mockng nastigrams about Democrats. So, I mocked them, I hammered on their hypocrisy," she posted in response to users who challenged her. "Talk about toxic vengeance (sic). "They can dish it out, but they can't take it."

"An Act of God hammered you, and you still din’t [sic] hear Him? God is obviously mighty pissed at MAGAs. How can you not see this?" she asked one user.

Packard served as a teaching assistant at the university "a number of years ago," university spokesman Jay Blanton told Fox News Digital.

"We were just made aware of this post," he said. "We have reported it to the appropriate offices on campus that review questions around conduct. The person in question is not an employee at the University of Kentucky."

Packard continued to post and argue with her detractors online. She eventually appeared to walk back the idea that she believed the storm was part of a divine punishment on Trump supporters.

"I need to clarify previous posts. I erred in thinking Americans could read," she wrote. "I said WHAT IF. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Michelle Bachmann attributed disasters to divine punishment. DO I BELIEVE THIS? NO. Did I say I believed it? Nope. But some fools DO believe it."

The university condemned Packard's remarks, saying they were "abhorrent" and "do not reflect our values as an institution."

"Our thoughts and concerns are with those impacted by these devastating storms," the school said. "As an institution, we have many members of our community directly impacted by them and are working with them to provide support and resources at this time."

Packard’s name and image appeared on the UK College of Arts and Sciences website and identified her as an MFA candidate and graduate instructor, the New York Post reported. The page has been taken down.