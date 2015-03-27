ESPN producer charged with Conn. public indecency

An ESPN producer has been arrested on a public indecency charge after a peeping Tom complaint in a Connecticut apartment complex.

Police Lt. Marshall Porter tells the Hartford Courant newspaper 52-year-old Neil Goldberg turned himself in Tuesday to face charges including public indecency, trespass, disorderly conduct and breach of peace.

Goldberg is the coordinating producer of motorsports coverage for Bristol-based ESPN.

Police say Goldberg admitted watching through a window last month as a neighbor got dressed at an apartment in Farmington, a wealthy suburb of Hartford.

A woman walking her dog had reported seeing a man outside on a stool peering through the window and masturbating.

Goldberg has been released from police custody after posting a $1,000 bond.

Messages seeking comment were left Wednesday with ESPN and at a listing for Goldberg.

