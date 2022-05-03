Escaped Alabama murder convict recaptured after over week on the run

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A convicted murderer who escaped custody in Alabama over a week ago has been recaptured, authorities said Monday.

David Kyle, 49, was found Monday at a residence in the Slackland community by the U.S. Marshals Service, the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) and the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver said.

Kyle had escaped from his assigned job location at the Red Eagle Work Center near Montgomery at around 5:15 p.m. on April 23. Kyle was an inmate at the minimum-security facility.

He had been sentenced to 99 years in prison in April 2000 for a murder committed in Etowah County. He was denied bail in March 2020 after serving 21 years and 3 months of his sentence, the Gadsden Times reported at the time.

ADOC listed Kyle’s custody type as "minimum-out," which it defines as an inmate that does not pose a significant risk to himself or to others and is suitable to be assigned off-property work details without the direct supervision of correctional officers.

Kyle was booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center on charges of escape and was expected to be held there until ADOC transports him back to prison, the sheriff’s office said.