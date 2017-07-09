Expand / Collapse search
Eruption of active Alaska volcano sparks aviation alert

FAIRBANKS , Alaska – A volcano on Alaska's Aleutian Island chain that has erupted frequently in the past eight months has sent up another ash cloud, leading an agency to issue a warning to aviation.

The Alaska Volcano Observatory says the Bogoslof volcano erupted at 10:15 a.m. Saturday Alaska time, creating an ash cloud that rose to 5.6 miles (9 kilometers) above sea level.

The agency issued a red, or warning, alert to aviation because of the ash cloud.

Bogoslof has erupted periodically since mid-December.