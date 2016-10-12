Erdogan calls Clinton 'novice,' hints at extradition delays

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has hinted that Turkey would delay extraditing criminals back to the United States as long as U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, blamed for Turkey's failed coup in July, is not returned to Turkey.

Erdogan on Wednesday also took aim at U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, calling her a "political novice" for suggesting that she would consider providing arms to support to Syrian Kurdish militia, which Turkey considers to be a terror group.

Turkey is frustrated by what it sees as U.S. reluctance to extradite Gulen. The cleric denies involvement in the coup while U.S. officials want Turkey to allow the legal process to take its course.