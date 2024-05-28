Environmental review allows Gulf of Maine offshore wind research lease to proceed

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management completed an environmental review that will allow a Gulf of Maine offshore wind research lease to move forward with further work including a power-purchase agreement, officials said Tuesday.

The state of Maine has proposed putting 12 offshore wind turbines producing 144 megawatts of electricity atop University of Maine-developed floating platforms, and the state can move forward after the lease assessment found no significant impacts for the proposed site about 28 nautical miles off the coast, southeast of Portland.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills called it a milestone in the state’s efforts to embrace the benefits of ocean wind energy as well as recognition of "our nation-leading work to responsibly develop this promising industry."

The lease is separate from the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management designation of a larger area in the Gulf of Maine for offshore wind production that sets the stage for a lease sale this fall.

Although more approvals are necessary, the project is on pace to become the first floating offshore wind farm in the United States, said Jack Shapiro from the Natural Resources Council of Maine.

"The research array is the next step in putting Maine on the map for a floating offshore wind industry that will create new jobs, protect our precious natural resources, and provide Maine and the region with the large amount of clean, reliable energy we need to power our future," said Shapiro, the organization's Climate and Clean Energy Director.