Emails: Decision not to charge NBC host after ammo magazine display stirred strong response

District of Columbia prosecutors who decided against charging NBC television host David Gregory with firearms possession received more than 200 emails from citizens.

Almost all who weighed in either said Gregory should face charges or were upset when he wasn't prosecuted for displaying a 30-round ammunition magazine on "Meet the Press." Gregory used the device, which is illegal in D.C., as a prop while discussing gun control after the Connecticut school massacre.

The email authors, who included self-identified gun owners, said they felt the D.C. Office of Attorney General was giving Gregory a pass despite breaking the law. They questioned whether they'd be similarly protected if they did the same thing.

The Associated Press obtained many of the emails through a public records request.

A "Meet the Press" spokeswoman declined comment.