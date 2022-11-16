Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Election to fill Michigan city council seat ends in tie, settled by drawing pieces of paper from a bowl

MI city council runner-up said 'I’ll see you in two years' after the drawing

Associated Press
The election to fill a city council seat in a Michigan town was settled by drawing two pieces of paper from a bowl, days after a 616-616 tie.

The new council member in Rogers City: Timeen Adair, whose paper said "elected."

Brittany VanderWall's paper said "not elected." There were hugs by the pair Monday — and no hard feelings, The Alpena News reported.

"I told people, either way, Rogers City wins," VanderWall said before the drawing.

Adair said the Election Day tie meant the northern Michigan town, population 2,800, should be satisfied with both candidates.

Timeen Adair, right, won a seat on the city council in Rogers City, Michigan, after a 616-616 tie with Brittany VanderWall, left. The election tie was settled when the candidates pulled pieces of paper from a bowl. 

Timeen Adair, right, won a seat on the city council in Rogers City, Michigan, after a 616-616 tie with Brittany VanderWall, left. The election tie was settled when the candidates pulled pieces of paper from a bowl.  (Julie Riddle/The Alpena News via AP)

"The people have spoken, and they said, ‘Eh, either one,’" Adair said.

VanderWall is already looking ahead to the next election.

"Congrats," she told Adair. "Do good work. I’ll see you in two years."