Elderly man, 82, allegedly shoots and kills his son during Christmas Day argument

A Christmas Day argument turned deadly for a Florida family after an 82-year-old father allegedly shot and killed his son, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said.

Guy Vickery, 82, allegedly shot his 50-year-old son, Benjamin Vickery, after a long-term family feud came to a deadly end on Christmas night.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call from Guy's Plant City home saying the elderly father had shot his 50-year-old son in the upper body during a heated argument. Benjamin Vickery was rushed to South Florida Baptist Hospital, where he died, authorities said.

Guy Vickery was arrested and charged with manslaughter with a weapon and could see up to 30 years in prison, according to the arrest affidavit.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, this wasn’t the first instance of violence between the two men, who were known to have a tumultuous relationship.

In February 2000, another argument took a violent turn when Benjamin Vickery, then 31, began kicking and punching his father, then 63, outside his home. Guy then took out his .45-caliber pistol and shot Benjamin in the shoulder, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Guy Vickery claimed he was acting in self-defense and was not charged; charges against Benjamin were eventually dropped, the report said.