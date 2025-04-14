Earthquake shakes San Diego area

Expand / Collapse search
By Stephen Sorace Fox News
A 5.2 magnitude earthquake shook the San Diego area on Monday.

The earthquake's epicenter was reported near Julian, California, a town about 30 miles northeast of downtown San Diego, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

earthquake map

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake shook the San Diego area on Monday. (U.S. Geological Survey)

San Diego Fire told Fox News that there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. Some schools in the area were also being evacuated as a precaution.

The temblor was initially reported as 6.0 magnitude before being downgraded to 5.2 magnitude, according to the USGS.

This is a breaking news story; check back for updates.