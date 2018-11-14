Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME
Published

Drunk Mississippi man drove truck into courthouse to report his drugs were stolen: police

Associated Press
Keith Cavalier is seen climbing out of a Toyota Tacoma truck after it hit the east side of the courthouse in Gulfport, Miss., Saturday morning, Nov. 10, 2018. (Harrison County Board of Supervisors via the AP)

Keith Cavalier is seen climbing out of a Toyota Tacoma truck after it hit the east side of the courthouse in Gulfport, Miss., Saturday morning, Nov. 10, 2018. (Harrison County Board of Supervisors via the AP)

GULFPORT, Miss. – A man has been arrested after he drove his pickup truck into a courthouse in Mississippi.

News outlets reported that the Gulfport Police Department said in a news release that 28-year-old Keith Cavalier told officers he intentionally crashed into the Harrison County Courthouse early Saturday because it was the best way to let them know his drug paraphernalia had been stolen.

No one was hurt.

Cavalier of Gulfport was arrested in the incident on charges of first offense DUI and felony malicious mischief. (Harrison County Adult Detention Center, via the AP)

Cavalier of Gulfport was arrested in the incident on charges of first offense DUI and felony malicious mischief. (Harrison County Adult Detention Center, via the AP)

Cavalier has been charged with driving under the influence and malicious mischief because of damage to the building. The Gulfport man is being held in the county jail. It was not known if he has an attorney yet.

County offices were closed Monday for Veterans Day.